Anais Gallagher is the new face of Nasty Gal.

The 18-year-old model - who mader her modelling debut at the age of 13 and landed her first major campaign with Reebok - is set to promote the boho-grunge pieces, which will be launching just in time for Californian music festival Coachella.

Speaking about her favourite pieces from the range - which was inspired by the brand's favourite vintage finds from across the globe - she said: ''I love the embellishment pieces, and the bright colours, perfect for a festival.''

The campaign shoot references Nasty Gal's rock 'n' roll roots, shot at the infamous Pink Motel in the brand's hometown of Los Angeles.

Anais' eclectic personal style embodies the confident and carefree attitude of the collection, which features hand-crafted, statement festival pieces that pair perfectly with her ''laid back, comfortable and legendary'' style.

However, Anais - who is the daughter of rock icon Noel Gallagher - takes fashion inspiration from unlikely places and admits her style has evolved over the years.

She said: ''Shia Labeouf [is my inspiration] I just thing he always look F*****g sick and super laid back.

''For sure [I've evolved], when I was younger I was totally into the whole making myself up look, I loved getting ready to go out, now the thought of heavy eye makeup and heels just makes me cringe.''

And her laid back style means she gravitates towards comfortable and classic items of clothing.

She said: ''[I couldn't live without] any one of my vintage Levi jeans ... I live in them and they go with pretty much anything.''

Prices range from £20 to £150, the limited-edition collection will hit www.nastygal.com globally April 10, 2018.