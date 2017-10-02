Anais Gallagher is ''sick of being friend zoned by beautiful people''.

The 17-year-old model - the daughter of rock legend Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews - has been bemoaning her boy trouble on Twitter over the past week and she has logged on again to complain that the hot guys she knows don't want to date her.

Anais thinks the problem is that she's too ''funny and ''amazing'' which means that guys don't want to risk dating her and then losing her as a friend.

She tweeted: ''Sick of being friend zoned by beautiful people. Maybe I need to be less funny and amazing and people wouldn't want to be my friend as much.''

Anais' love life problems don't always garner much sympathy from her followers.

Following her ''friend zone'' tweet, one Twitter user messaged her ''Anais Gallagher is so f***ing cringe'', but Anais fired back by replying: ''Queen of the cringe. And I hold that title very proudly.''

The blonde starlet complained last week that she couldn't get a boyfriend because she's too embarrassing.

She tweeted: ''I need love today. I'm feeling super fragile and basically need a boyfriend. But keep reminding myself I'm too embarrassing to get one! (sic)''

Anais' honesty on social media is comparable to her uncle Liam Gallagher's Twitter account which he often fills with his thoughts on her 50-year-old dad Noel, whom he loves to insult online.

But it seems Liam, 45, might be having second thoughts about his approach to Twitter as he contemplated whether social media training might be a good thing for him on Monday (02.10.17).

He posted: ''Thought of the day. Is ever really too late for social f***ing media training as you f***ing were LG x (sic)''