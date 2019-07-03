Anais Gallagher's dog has died.

The 19-year-old model and photographer - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews - revealed the sad news her pet pooch Oscar has passed away after nine years in the family, and she described him as ''a beautiful soul''.

Writing on her Instagram Story, she said: ''Today I said goodbye to my first best friend, a beautiful soul Who I met on my 10th birthday.

''I will miss you forever and ever. This home will never feel the same without you (sic)''

Anais' mother Meg Mathews also shared an emotional tribute to their dog, and laughed about his habit of ''biting noses''.

She wrote: ''Today our beloved Oscar passed away at 12 o'clock he was not in pain and I was with him at the vets as they took him off the ventilator ...

''R.I.P Oscar the Boston we all loved you and you were part of the primrose hill dog gang for 10 years

''You helped @pupaidofficial bring awareness to puppy farming as you came from one unto me knowing ... I loved your quirky way and biting noses was your thing... always in my heart (sic)''

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher's former sister-in-law Natalie Appleton - whose sibling Nicole was married to the former Oasis rocker and Noel's brother for six years until their divorce in 2014 - replied to the post with her own message of support to the family.

She said: ''Noooo Meg!!! That's heartbreaking to hear... Oscar was amazing! sending love to you all xxxx (sic)''

In 2014, Anais wrote to a Finnish dog breeder named after Oasis' 1995 album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?', and called for them to neuter the animals and instead promote adoption.

She said at the time: ''I love dogs and would do anything for my Boston terrier, Oscar.

''But after seeing the health problems that Oscar has grown up with ever since he was a puppy, just because he came from a breeder, I am now completely against dog breeding.''

She added: ''Whenever people buy a dog from a breeder or a pet shop or even accidentally allow their own dog to have a litter of puppies, they are practically signing a death sentence for a dog in an animal shelter, who will never get to have a home and a family.

''It breaks my heart to think that dogs are being euthanised just because there aren't enough good homes for them, while breeders produce more litters.''