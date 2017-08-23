Anais Gallagher has reportedly rekindled her romance with Reece Bibby two years after their split.

The 17-year-old daughter of rock star Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews has reunited with the former Stereo Kicks singer, but she has been keen to keep their relationship low-key, with Anais having previously accused Noel of giving her boyfriend the ''evil dad stare''.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's early days and they're keeping things super-casual. Reece is touring with his new band New Hope Club and it means it's not always easy for them to see each other, but they want to make it work.

''She's been joining him at gigs and they have been going out on dates again.''

The duo first started dating in May 2015, but split just seven months later.

And shortly after their separation, Anais admitted Noel keeps a close eye on who she's dating.

The teenage model previously explained: ''My dad is very strict when it comes to boys. He's always, 'I don't want to talk about it'.''

Meanwhile, Anais recently admitted to having a style crush on American model Gigi Hadid.

Although the Brit prefers a casual look for herself, she still adores Gigi's fashion choices.

She explained: ''Her outfits are always on-point. I would have her entire wardrobe if I could. She has a really good balance of looking put-together and totally effortless.''

By contrast, Anais - who was recently named as the new face of Reebok - revealed she usually likes to dress in sportswear.

The blonde star, who has been working with Reebok on their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, said: ''My style is laid-back and comfortable. Most of my clothes are sportswear or vintage. I only have pocket money, and I have to dress appropriately for school.''