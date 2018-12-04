Anais Gallagher is learning to ''take responsibility'' for her mistakes.

The 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews - has been reflective on social media this week as she said holding back by not apologising is ''soul destroying''.

She tweeted: ''Only recently I've realised, living a life in which you don't apologise nor take responsibility for your mistake is rather soul destroying.

''To own up to your mistakes and to carry on from them is far more pleasing for you and for everyone else around you.''

The star was in an insightful mood, as she also admitted she doesn't have ''any male friends'', and explained that realising this made her reevaluate.

She added: ''I've never thought Of myself as a 'girls girl' but yet I find myself without any male friends... clearly I've been lying to myself.''

Meanwhile, Anais recently revealed she was turning her focus to being a photographer, and learning the craft at the Camberwell College of Arts in south London.

She said: ''I'm just powering on with university and putting most work on hold at the moment so I can focus on my photography studies. I'm not sure particularly what I want to do yet but I'm trying to go down that route.''

She also previously insisted that although people know her name because of the success of her father, she is ''proud'' to work hard and ''sustain'' her career achievements.

She explained: ''I think it's tough for me because in no way am I here by my own right. I'm here with this platform because of my parents ... People say, 'You only did that because of your dad'.

''That's 100 per cent true, but I've only sustained where I am because I'm me. I'm a hard worker and I have my own mind. Like when I wrote about not being able to vote in the general election for Teen Vogue.

''A lot of teachers said I had a pretty face and a lucky last name and that I wasn't intelligent enough to write, or couldn't because I'm dyslexic. But that was nothing to do with my name. I wrote it myself and it was published. I was immensely proud of myself.''