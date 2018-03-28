Anais Gallagher is ''learning to love'' herself.

The 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews - is ''working on'' loving every part of her body, especially her side profile.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Like most teenagers I have parts of my body that I really despise. One of those is my side profile. But growing up and learning to love myself for who I am is something I am working on. We all need to be nicer because our words could really hurt.''

Meanwhile, Anais has credited her modelling career to her father Noel.

Speaking about her career, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I think it's tough for me because in no way am I here by my own right. I'm here with this platform because of my parents ... People say, 'You only did that because of your dad'. That's 100 per cent true, but I've only sustained where I am because I'm me. I'm a hard worker and I have my own mind.''

And Anais is ''proud'' of her political post published in Teen Vogue, which she has insisted were her own beliefs, although she has claimed ''a lot of teachers'' slammed her for the article.

''Like when I wrote about not being able to vote in the general election for Teen Vogue. A lot of teachers said I had a pretty face and a lucky last name and that I wasn't intelligent enough to write, or couldn't because I'm dyslexic. But that was nothing to do with my name. I wrote it myself and it was published. I was immensely proud of myself.''