Anais Gallagher feels ''so mad'' when she sees Bella Hadid wearing fur clothes.

The 17-year-old star - who is the daughter of 49-year-old musician Noel Gallagher and his former partner Meg Matthews - has taken to social media to slam the 20-year-old model for choosing to adorn garments made from animal's hair because it makes her angry.

The golden-haired beauty tweeted: ''Seeing bella hadid wearing fur makes me so MAD! (sic).''

However, the model - who was signed to Select Model Management at the age of just 12 - has made a point of urging people to feel good about their appearance.

She previously wrote: ''I really wish all girls knew how pretty they were (sic).''

Although Anais has been using her voice on the site to help make a positive change, she claims she regularly questions what her ''purpose'' is in life.

She said: ''Sometimes I really wonder what my purpose is .. (sic).''

Meanwhile Anais, who is the face of sportswear giant Reebok, has admitted her and her father often ''clash'' over which shoe brand is the best, and the former Oasis band member mocks her over her trainers because he's an Adidas devotee.

Speaking previously about their sneaker spats, she said: ''It's kind of funny because my dad's inherently Adidas ­ it's the clash of the shoe brands!''

Although Anais and Noel argue about trainers they now share the same taste in music because she has grown out of her boy band phase.

She said: ''Now I have good taste in music. My taste is identical to my dad's. I'm a diehard David Bowie fan. I love The Beatles, I love The Smiths, my dad's music ... anything that's made with real instruments. I don't listen to anything that's on the radio and I doubt that anything on a playlist of mine is from the last 20 years.''