Anais Gallagher loves nights out with her stepmother.

The 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher - considers her stepmother Sara Macdonald to be as much of a parent to her as the 'Holy Mountain' rocker or her mother Meg Matthews because she's always been in her life and they enjoy spending quality time together.

She told Tatler magazine: ''I have only ever known her in my life. They've been together since 2000, so 18 years.

''Sara is a brilliant mum and one of the funniest people I know. The person I like to go on a night out with.''

The teenager admitted some of her friends and boyfriends have found her family's fame difficult.

She said: ''They don't want to be dragged into that.''

Anais is currently dating a 26-year-old photographer, but he won't be getting introduced to her parents until they have been together for at least ''six months''.

Anais herself is a keen photographer and she will study the subject at Camberwell College of Arts later this year.

One day, she hopes to release a book of her own pictures.

She said: ''I like street photography, taking portraits and I have over 100 polaroids.

''They are like my friends, a document of my life.''

Meg has spoken openly about her struggles with the symptoms of the menopause, and though her daughter admitted she was a ''nightmare'' to live with because of her tearful outbursts and sleeplessness, she's very proud of her mother for speaking out.

She said: ''There's no denying she was a nightmare. I'm so proud of my mum because she is very outspoken about it.

''I get quite defensive about her. She was raising awareness on ['Loose Women'] and talking about masturbating and people went off!''