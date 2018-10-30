Anais Gallagher has enrolled at art college.

The 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews - has turned her focus to becoming a photographer and is learning the craft at the Camberwell College of Arts in south London.

She told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''I'm just powering on with university and putting most work on hold at the moment so I can focus on my photography studies. I'm not sure particularly what I want to do yet but I'm trying to go down that route.''

Meanwhile, Anais previously insisted that although people know her name because of the success of her father, she is ''proud'' to work hard and ''sustain'' her career achievements.

She said: ''I think it's tough for me because in no way am I here by my own right. I'm here with this platform because of my parents ... People say, 'You only did that because of your dad'. That's 100 per cent true, but I've only sustained where I am because I'm me. I'm a hard worker and I have my own mind. Like when I wrote about not being able to vote in the general election for Teen Vogue. A lot of teachers said I had a pretty face and a lucky last name and that I wasn't intelligent enough to write, or couldn't because I'm dyslexic. But that was nothing to do with my name. I wrote it myself and it was published. I was immensely proud of myself.''