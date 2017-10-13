Anais Gallagher has credited her modelling career to her father Noel Gallagher.

The 17-year-old fashion muse thinks it is ''tough'' for her to be recognised as an individual because of her famous parents, and she has acknowledged she has not reached the ''platform'', which has enabled her to star in campaigns for Reebok, Accessorize and Dolce and Gabbana, by her ''own right''.

Speaking about her career and the assistance of the former Oasis band member and his previous partner Meg Matthews to Rollacoaster magazine, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I think it's tough for me because in no way am I here by my own right. I'm here with this platform because of my parents.''

Although Anais agrees with the fact her success is due to the 'Holy Mountain' vocalist, she believes she has ''sustained'' her position off her own back and because of her ''hard working'' work ethic.

She continued: ''People say, 'You only did that because of your dad'. That's 100 per cent true, but I've only sustained where I am because I'm me. I'm a hard worker and I have my own mind.''

And Anais is ''proud'' of her political post published in Teen Vogue, which she has insisted were her own beliefs, although she has claimed ''a lot of teachers'' slammed her for the article.

She explained: ''Like when I wrote about not being able to vote in the general election for Teen Vogue.

''A lot of teachers said I had a pretty face and a lucky last name and that I wasn't intelligent enough to write, or couldn't because I'm dyslexic. But that was nothing to do with my name. I wrote it myself and it was published. I was immensely proud of myself.''