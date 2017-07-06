Anais Gallagher has been Googling ''northern slang'' words to help her understand her Manchester-born dad Noel Gallagher.

The 17-year-old model has been raised and lives in London far away from the North West English city where the Oasis legend was born and raised and Anais sometimes struggles to know what he's saying to her.

Anais has logged on to Twitter to moan to her 17,900 followers that she can't always make out the local dialect used by her 50-year-old father and his side of the family, who are steeped in working class expressions.

The frustrated teenager - whose mother is the guitarist's ex-wife, former model Meg Matthews - wrote on the social media site: ''Currently googling northern slang to keep up with my family and friend conversations ... as I'm a totally lost southerner right now.''

Anais may be familiar with some Mancunian phrases like 'mad for it,' 'you know it makes sense,' 'that's mint' and 'our kid' because her father commonly uses them - including the later when referring to his estranged younger brother and Anais' uncle Liam Gallagher.

But the budding catwalk star - who hangs out with the likes of fellow Londoner Brooklyn Beckham, whose parents are David and Victoria Beckham, and Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie - may have been baffled when hearing phrases like 'keks' which means 'trousers', 'snide' which means 'tight' or 'fake' and 'buzzin' which is used up north to express excitement.

Anais is under no illusions that she has had a privileged upbringing due to 'Talk Tonight' songwriter Noel being a multi-millionaire due to the millions of albums and singles he sold in Oasis.

When she was just seven, the pretty blonde was gifted a pony and admits it is the most memorable present of her life so far.

Asked to recall her most cherished birthday memory, Anais said: ''In 2007 I got my first pony!''

And despite the passing of time, Anais' deep-rooted love of animals hasn't subsided at all, with the model revealing she would love to own her own stud farm.

Asked what she would buy if she won the lottery, she said: ''A stud farm with as many horses as I could possibly love.''