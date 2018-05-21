Anais Gallagher has landed a job at Tatler.

The 18-year-old model - who is the daughter of rocker Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews - has been named a contributing fashion editor to the online version of the fashion and lifestyle magazine by new editor Richard Dennen.

And the teenager isn't the only socialite to be working on the society bible's website - which has almost 400,000 unique monthly users - as Lady Amelia Windsor has also been appointed to the same position.

With over 200,000 followers on her Twitter and Instagram pages combined, Anais is popular with her audience for her quirky fashion sense and the team at Tatler will be hoping her writing style and eye for trends will appeal to a younger audience.

Anais - who previously penned a piece for Teen Vogue magazine about a woman's right to vote - previously insisted that although people know her name because of the success of her father, she is ''proud'' to work hard and ''sustain'' her career achievements.

The blonde-haired beauty said: ''I think it's tough for me because in no way am I here by my own right. I'm here with this platform because of my parents ... People say, 'You only did that because of your dad'. That's 100 per cent true, but I've only sustained where I am because I'm me. I'm a hard worker and I have my own mind.

''Like when I wrote about not being able to vote in the general election for Teen Vogue. A lot of teachers said I had a pretty face and a lucky last name and that I wasn't intelligent enough to write, or couldn't because I'm dyslexic. But that was nothing to do with my name. I wrote it myself and it was published. I was immensely proud of myself.''