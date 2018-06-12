Amy Schumer feels ''a lot happier'' ever since she stopped focusing so much on how she looks.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian explained how she is seeing the benefits of her new outlook on life, and urged everyone to stop worrying about ''the little dumb stuff''.

Speaking to former E! host Catt Sadler's new website thecattwalk.com, she said: ''I rarely think about how I look anymore.

''Honestly, it's so freeing and you get a lot more done and are a lot happier... You need to do the work to actually love the person you are.

''Also, we are all gonna die, don't sweat the little dumb stuff. None of it matters.''

The 'I Feel Pretty' star also opened up about her relationship with new husband Chris Fischer, and gushed over her beau as she jokingly called him a ''weirdo''.

She added: ''He's a great partner. We don't complete each other, we compliment and support each other... He makes me laugh and feel supported and has his own life going on. I love that weirdo.''

Just last month, Amy teased her man for his ''worthless'' proposal with a tongue-in-cheek dig at his expense.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year, and whilst she's over the moon to be a newlywed, she can't help but laugh at how basic the romantic moment in which Chris proposed to her was.

She said: ''The way that my now husband proposed was so worthless. It was such a dumb proposal. It was the morning, I was still asleep. He threw the box at me and said, 'I got you this.'''

Despite finding it funny now, at the time the 'Trainwreck' star commended Chris for his ''realistic proposal'', as she isn't a fan of the overly dramatic ones seen in movies and TV shows.

She added: ''It's always a guy getting down on one knee and the girl is always shocked, you know? She's always like, 'Ahhhh! I didn't even know you liked me!' Really, you're gonna spend your life with this dude and you didn't even know he liked you?''