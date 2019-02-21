Amy Poehler is set to helm the adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu novel 'Moxie' for Neflix, which Poehler Paper Kite acquired last year.
Amy Poehler is directing feminist revolution film 'Moxie' for Netflix.
The 47-year-old actress-and-comedian is set to helm the adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu's novel of the same name for the streaming service, which Poehler's Paper Kite Productions acquired last year.
'Moxie' will center on a 16-year-old girl from a small American town who starts a feminist revolution at her high school after becoming inspired by her mother's past experience as part of the underground punk movement Riot Grrrl.
The 'Mean Girls' star will produce through her Paper Kite banner along with Veep's Morgan Sackett and Paper Kite development director Kim Lessing.
Amy worked with Kim on the sitcom 'Parks and Recreation' and on 'Wine Country' for the streaming service which marked the star's directional debut.
Upcoming movie 'Wine Country' has a female-led cast which includes Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph - both of whom Poehler last worked with on 2015 comedy 'Sisters'.
Each cast member also has something else in common, as they've all worked on American comedy sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' at some point during their careers.
The comedy film follows a group of friends as they head to Napa, California to celebrate a 50th birthday, and is being produced by Poehler's own Paper Kite Productions.
Netflix wrote on Twitter: ''It's happening - Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited.''
A video of Amy introducing the cast whilst Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks' 'Whenever I Call You Friend' is playing was included in the post.
Poehler and Paper Kite are also behind the recent Netflix hit 'Russian Doll' and the upcoming second season of 'Making It' - co-hosted by Pohler - on NBC.
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
With her new album 'Head Above Water' out this February, Avril Lavigne teams up with Nicki Minaj for a new song entitled 'Dumb Blonde'.
'Won't Let Go' is the first single of the year for London-based folk-rock musician Jamie N Commons, and it's quite the departure from his early sound.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...