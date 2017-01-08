Amy Lennox thinks David Bowie would ''turn in his grave'' if his songs were used in a traditional musical.

The 'Kinky Boots' actress is currently lead star in the musical production of 'Lazarus' - which is inspired by the novel 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' - portraying Elly, and has said she is not a fan of ''jukebox musicals'' and thinks the late music legend, who died of cancer in January aged 69, would ''hate'' to see his originals songs put into a story like 'Motown the musical' or 'We Will Rock You'.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I'd hate that, that would be awful. I hate jukebox musicals, there's a couple that work, like 'Jersey Boys' is great. I think if you put David Bowie's songs in a story and turned them in to some sort of jukebox concert show I think he would turn in his grave, it's not my cup of tea.''

And, Amy - who has a regular fixture on London's West End - has hailed the new documentary 'David Bowie: The Last Five Years', which airs on BBC Two on Saturday (07.01.17) as ''amazing''.

Asked if she'd like to see a film about Bowie's life, she said: ''There's an amazing documentary that is going to be out this week, I mean I'm not going, 'Oh I really want a film about that', because it's the anniversary of his death there's interesting stuff coming out.

''He was a private person, I suppose he was in the limelight for 40 odd years so fame is kind of stressful, it's alright when you're in the early stages of your career but after a while it becomes stifling.''

'Lazarus' is on at London's Kings Cross now.