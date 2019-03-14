Warner Bros. are working on a new action adventure that hopes to kick start an American James Bond franchise called 'Jett Day', according to That Hashtag Show
Warner Bros. are developing an ''American James Bond'' called 'Jett Day'.
The studio is working on a new action adventure flick that it hopes will kick start an American super spy franchise rivaling the classic British character.
According to That Hashtag Show, the project has been created by 'Ozark' writer Bill DuBuque and will centre on a black ops agent working to keep a newly discovered diamond mine from falling into the wrong hands.
Warner executive Kevin McCormick is now said to be searching for a director and working with the studio to create a potential cast list.
The film will also feature a character called Uncle Brendan, who introduced Jett into the world of espionage and Warner reportedly wants a ''Chris Hemsworth type'' for Jett and a ''Brad Pitt type'' for Uncle Brendan.
The studio is hoping to begin production before the end of 2019.
Meanwhile, the latest instalment of the Bond franchise, 'Bond 25', is set to be released in April 8, 2020, after being pushed back from February 14 of that year and will see Daniel Craig give his fifth and final performance as the suave super spy.
Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the highly anticipated hit while Rami Malek is in talks to play the film's villain, with Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux all set to return.
Lea, 33, portrayed Bond girl Dr. Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she is to reprise her role after support from Craig and the director.
Fukunaga was named as the hotly-anticipated movie's new director in September after Danny Boyle walked away from the project over ''creative differences''.
Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said at the time: ''We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.''
