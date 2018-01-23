Amena Khan has pulled out of a L'Oreal campaign after she was accused of writing ''anti-Israel'' tweets.

The British beauty blogger - who has been accused of posting offensive messages on the micro-blogging website - has taken to her Instagram account to confirm that she's withdrawing from the campaign ''because of the current conversations surrounding it''.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, she wrote: ''I deeply regret the content of the tweets I made in 2014, and sincerely apologise for the upset and hurt that they have caused. Championing diversity is one of my passions, I don't discriminate against anyone. I have chosen to delete them as they do not represent the message of harmony that I stand for. I recently took part in a campaign, which excited me because it celebrated inclusivity. With deep regret, I've decided to step down from this campaign because the current conversations surrounding it detract from the positive and inclusive sentiment that it set out to deliver. (sic)''

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris told the BBC: ''We have recently been made aware of a series of tweets posted in 2014 by Amena Kahn, who was featured in a UK advertising campaign.

''We appreciate that Amena has since apologised for the content of these tweets and the offence they have caused.

''L'Oreal Paris is committed to tolerance and respect towards all people. We agree with her decision to step down from the campaign.''

Amena's tweets are reported to have called Israel ''sinister'' and ''illegal'', leading to widespread criticism online.