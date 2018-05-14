Amber Stevens West is pregnant.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that she and her husband Andrew J West are expecting their first child together.

Alongside a collage of pictures - which featured Amber's blossoming baby bump, she wrote: ''The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall (sic)''

And it looks like the '22 Jump Street' star has really started to embrace her pregnancy curves as she later took to her Instagram Story to show off her expanding waistline.

She said: ''My new look ... So... This is new.''

The brunette beauty started dating Andrew after they met while co-starring in 'Greek' - in which she played Ashleigh Howard alongside his Fisher - in 2009.

They then tied the knot in December 2014 in front of friends and family at the Carondelet House, an Italian villa-style venue, in Los Angeles, California.

And, although the couple are relatively coy about their relationship, Amber couldn't resist gushing about her beau on his 30th birthday back in 2014.

She wrote: ''After 6 years I still wanna kiss you in dark corners,'' she wrote on his 30th birthday. ''Happy Birthday @andrewjwest #lifepartner. (sic)''