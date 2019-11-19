Amber Rose Gill is launching her own MissPap Party collection.

The 'Love Island' winner has teamed up with online fashion retailer MissPap - which was recently acquired by the boohoo group - to release a collection of seasonal statement pieces that are perfect for the party season

Amber's collaboration with MissPap comes as part of the staggering £1 million deal she signed earlier this year, which saw her become the fashion brand's most recent ambassador and face of MissPap's rebrand.

The Amber Rose Gill X MissPap's Party 34-piece collection is available in an all-inclusive range of sizes 6 to 26, and includes pieces such as tailored suits, tight body con dresses, and glitter jumpsuits.

Amber, 22, had a keen involvement in the project, which shows off her own style choices in a range of confident and sassy styles, including a colour palette of vibrant tones in neon green, yellow and orange with a pop of purples and pink, underlined with neutral tones of pink and nudes.

The campaign was shot in the heart of London by renowned photographer Brendan Forbes, who regularly shoots the likes of Kylie Jenner, Demi Rose, and Cassie.

And Amber was joined by three models for the campaign shoot, including curve, to show off the varying styles and body types the line caters toward.

The collection launched on www.misspap.com on Tuesday (19.11.19), and pieces in the line range from £25 to £50.