Amber Rose Gill is launching her MissPap collection.

The 'Love Island' winner is joining forces with the fashion retailer for her new Amber Rose Gill X MissPap ''fierce and fiery'' collaboration, out today (10.10.19).

She said: ''I am super excited to launch my very first collection with MissPap and I am thrilled it embodies my personal style for everybody. The team at MissPap really understood my vibe and I am buzzing to see it come to life.''

Amber's new collection is an all-inclusive range of statement dresses, glam going out tops and luxury loungewear, offered in sizes from six to 26.

Fabrics included in the collection are shimmer and drape, whilst exaggerated sleeves, ruches and plunge necklines also make up a key part of it.

The collection has been described as ''vibrantly sexy with a touch of art deco chic'' and promises a ''tonal colour palette of champagnes with a pop of Amber's signature neon colour palette highlighted with this season's statement neon pink''.

MissPap - who were recently acquired by the boohoo group - want to make the collection as affordable as possible, with pieces starting at £20 a pop.

Amber was photographed for the Amber Rose Gill X MissPap collection in Miami, where she sizzles in front of the backdrop of palm trees, Cadillac's and bright lights.

Amber's collection drops on www.misspap.com on October 10 at 5pm.