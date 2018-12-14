Grace Carter, Ashnikko and Jimothy Lacoste are just some of the rising stars that Amazon Music UK say are ones to watch for 2019.
Amazon Music UK have unveiled their Ones to Watch for 2019.
The music streaming platform and online music store have compiled a playlist of acts they expect to make their mark on music in the next 12 months and it includes the likes of Grace Carter, Ashnikko, Jimothy Lacoste, Black Futures and Serine Karthage.
Grace said: ''I'm so grateful for the recognition and for Amazon Music's constant support! To take the Number 1 spot on a list that features such great talent is a perfect way to end the year - 2019 is going to be a big one!''
L Devine, The FAIM, Jimothy Lacoste and Kara Marni also feature on the playlist, which can be found on Amazon Music or those with Alexa-enabled devices just need to ask, ''Alexa, play Ones to Watch 2019''.
Artists who featured on Amazon Music's 'Ones to Watch' playlist in 2018 included the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Yxng Bane, Bugzy Malone as well as Mabel, Not3s and 'Leave A Light On' hitmaker Tom Walker.
The full Amazon Music 'Ones to Watch 2019 playlist is as follows:
Grace Carter - Why Her Not Me
Sam Fender - That Sound
Flohio - Wild Yout [Explicit]
slowthai - Drug Dealer [Explicit]
Rosalía - Malamente (Cap.1: Augurio)
Ashnikko - Blow [Explicit]
Lotto Boyzz - Did It Again [Explicit]
The FAIM - Summer Is a Curse
Serine Karthage - Ruler
Black Futures - Trance
Westerman - Confirmation
Jimothy Lacoste - Fashion
1010 Benja SL - Ultimaybe [Explicit]
Sorry - Starstruck
Glowie - Body [Explicit]
Another Sky - Avalanche [Explicit]
Joseph J. Jones - No Mercy
Easy Life - Nightmares
L Devine - Peer Pressure
Yonaka - Creature
Kara Marni - Move
M-22 - How Does It Feel
Madison Beer feat. Offset - Hurts Like Hell [Explicit]
Ten Tonnes - G.I.V.E.
Rhys Lewis - Could've Been
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.