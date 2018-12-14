Amazon Music UK have unveiled their Ones to Watch for 2019.

The music streaming platform and online music store have compiled a playlist of acts they expect to make their mark on music in the next 12 months and it includes the likes of Grace Carter, Ashnikko, Jimothy Lacoste, Black Futures and Serine Karthage.

Grace said: ''I'm so grateful for the recognition and for Amazon Music's constant support! To take the Number 1 spot on a list that features such great talent is a perfect way to end the year - 2019 is going to be a big one!''

L Devine, The FAIM, Jimothy Lacoste and Kara Marni also feature on the playlist, which can be found on Amazon Music or those with Alexa-enabled devices just need to ask, ''Alexa, play Ones to Watch 2019''.

Artists who featured on Amazon Music's 'Ones to Watch' playlist in 2018 included the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Yxng Bane, Bugzy Malone as well as Mabel, Not3s and 'Leave A Light On' hitmaker Tom Walker.

The full Amazon Music 'Ones to Watch 2019 playlist is as follows:

Grace Carter - Why Her Not Me

Sam Fender - That Sound

Flohio - Wild Yout [Explicit]

slowthai - Drug Dealer [Explicit]

Rosalía - Malamente (Cap.1: Augurio)

Ashnikko - Blow [Explicit]

Lotto Boyzz - Did It Again [Explicit]

The FAIM - Summer Is a Curse

Serine Karthage - Ruler

Black Futures - Trance

Westerman - Confirmation

Jimothy Lacoste - Fashion

1010 Benja SL - Ultimaybe [Explicit]

Sorry - Starstruck

Glowie - Body [Explicit]

Another Sky - Avalanche [Explicit]

Joseph J. Jones - No Mercy

Easy Life - Nightmares

L Devine - Peer Pressure

Yonaka - Creature

Kara Marni - Move

M-22 - How Does It Feel

Madison Beer feat. Offset - Hurts Like Hell [Explicit]

Ten Tonnes - G.I.V.E.

Rhys Lewis - Could've Been