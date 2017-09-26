Alexa has been made available in the Amazon Music app.

The voice assistant can now be used alongside the iOS and Android apps for those in the UK, US, Germany and Austria so users can just request a particular song, genre, songs for a certain mood or even ask for a track based on the lyrics.

Now, Alexa users have more than 40 million songs at their fingertips as well as at the tip of their tongue.

To find the music you want to play, you just need to summon Alexa or alternatively, you can go onto the Amazon Music app and press the push-to-talk function within the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android on connected mobile devices and tablets, allowing you to ask for your favourite tracks.

Now, you can ask for music based on a range of things such as genre, decade, mood, tempo, activity or even repeat the lyrics to Alexa, who will scan and play the chosen song.

Alexa will work in various locations including when you're in the car or at home getting ready for a night out.

Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, said: ''Amazon Music customers already know and love Alexa from listening on Echo devices. Now our mobile listeners can enjoy an entirely new app experience that combines the power and simplicity of Alexa voice controls with the visual richness of the Amazon Music app.''

To start listening to music with Alexa, simply update the Amazon Music app for iOS or Android. Alexa can also be used by Amazon Music customers on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Edition and Fire Tablets.