Leslie Grossman thinks Amanda Bynes will have ''no problem'' making her acting comeback.

The 47-year-old actress is a long-time friend of the 'Easy A' star, who took a break from her career in 2010 amid struggles with addiction and mental health issues, but her pal is still confident she can make a seamless return to the TV and movie industry.

Leslie said: ''She's doing fantastic, she really is.

''She looks beautiful, and she's very eager to get back into acting, which I think she'll have no problem with. I think everyone wants to see her doing something.''

Leslie - who previously starred alongside Amanda on the sitcom 'What I Like About You' - described her showbiz pal as ''a wonderful person''.

Speaking on 'Busy Tonight', she recalled: ''I met her when she was 16 years old and you don't know what you're gonna get when you meet a young star of a show, it could be a nightmare. [But] from the get go, [she was] the sweetest, the funniest, the most hard working, and just a wonderful person.

''That show was a really fun and good time in my life, and we had such a good time doing that.''

Leslie feels Amanda, 32, deserves extra credit for turning her life around amid such intense scrutiny.

She said: ''I think all of us have had tough times in our lives, and we haven't had to do it in front of the glare of a camera.

''I'm very, very proud of her, I really am. She's doing great.''

By contrast, Amanda previously admitted her drug use undermined her ability to do her job.

The actress revealed how her use of Adderall hampered her on the set of the 2011 movie 'Hall Pass'.

Amanda - who was replaced by Alexandra Daddario shortly after filming began - confessed: ''When I was doing 'Hall Pass', I remember being in the trailer and I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way].

''I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorise them for that matter.''