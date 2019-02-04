Ally Brooke wants to try acting.

The 25-year-old singer has been exploring her career as a solo artist since her band Fifth Harmony went on hiatus, and has said she'd also love to branch out into different career paths, including acting.

When asked if she'd ever consider acting, Ally said: ''Absolutely, when the time is right and the right opportunity and role [presents itself], that would be pretty phenomenal. I would like to do more film. I think if it was a TV show I'd love to do, like, a guest role or a small role.''

In particular, Ally would love a role on popular NBC drama 'This Is Us'.

She added: ''It just depends on the scenario. If I could ever be on 'This is Us', that would be amazing.''

The 'Low Key' singer visited the set of the show in 2017, and although she's met many of the cast, she is still yet to cross paths with her favourite actor Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I hope I get to meet him next time! You know what's funny, actually, this is like a geeky moment. I was a huge fan of 'Heroes' so I'd watch him all the time on that show [as Peter Petrelli]. And then I actually saw the commercial for 'This Is Us', like, weeks before it aired or got close to airing and I was like, 'That's Milo! Like, Oh my gosh! After all these years, that's him!' He's just so incredible on that show, oh my god, all of them are.

''I have to meet Milo, but I have met everyone else, and they're all, like, the nicest human beings on the Earth. I'll never forget that day being on the set. Everybody was so kind, they were so thankful that I was there, and I would love to go back on set soon. So, hopefully, I can.''