Ally Brooke will drop her debut solo single this autumn.

The Fifth Harmony star recently signed a deal with Latium Entertainment and now, the company - which is jointly owned by Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group Worldwide - has revealed when fans can expect the first official release by the star.

Ally said: ''There are no words to describe how happy I am to be with Atlantic Records/Latium Artists. It is a real dream come true. I am extremely thankful to have a label and team who fiercely believe in me and my vision.

''It is the greatest gift you can ask for as an artist. I can't wait to share our art with the world!''

Whilst the 25-year-old star hasn't released her own song yet, she has previously featured on the track 'Look At Us Now' with EDM stars Lost Kings and 'Perfect' with DJ Topic.

Ally recently admitted she is excited to ''have a say in everything she does''

with her new music, and said she is ''ready to unleash'' her new music to the world.

She said: ''I'm ready to unleash Ally. For so long I was in this box and now I'm out of it. I'm able to be who I want to be. Even my mom got emotional the other day. She's like, 'Ally, you are you again.'

And it's beautiful. It really is. I love being able to have a say in everything that I do. They're so open and also very smart and meticulous, and they pay attention to the details which is something that I'm just such a fan of.''

And as for what fans can expect from her new music, she promised it will be ''different'' from Fifth Harmony but will still have ''flavour and flair''.

She added: ''It will be different than Fifth Harmony. It'll definitely have some flavour and flair, and I'll be able to really be a different Ally than I was in Fifth Harmony.''

Fifth Harmony - which was also comprised of Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - announced their hiatus in March to focus on solo projects.

They said in a statement: ''Reflecting on the past six years since we started on 'X Factor', we've realised just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!

After six years gong hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours.''