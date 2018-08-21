Ally Brooke is excited to ''have a say in everything that she does'' with her new music.

The Fifth Harmony star has signed a solo record deal with Atlantic Records' Latium Entertainment and is ''ready to unleash'' her new music on the world.

She said: ''I'm ready to unleash Ally. For so long I was in this box and now I'm out of it. I'm able to be who I want to be. Even my mom got emotional the other day. She's like, 'Ally, you are you again.' And it's beautiful. It really is. I love being able to have a say in everything that I do. They're so open and also very smart and meticulous, and they pay attention to the details which is something that I'm just such a fan of.''

And as for what fans can expect from her new music, she promised it will be ''different'' from Fifth Harmony but will still have ''flavour and flair''.

She added: ''It will be different than Fifth Harmony. It'll definitely have some flavour and flair, and I'll be able to really be a different Ally than I was in Fifth Harmony.''

However, the 25-year-old singer isn't sure when she'll be releasing her new music.

She told People magazine: ''We're kind of just going with the flow, but you should definitely stay tuned. Sometime between now and 2022. AB1 is on its way.''

Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus in March to focus on solo projects.

They said in a statement: ''Reflecting on the past six years since we started on 'X Factor', we've realised just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride! After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours.''