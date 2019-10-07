Ally Brooke's ''confidence is booming'' thanks to 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 'Work from Home' hitmaker is currently taking part in the celebrity dancing competition, and after previously receiving ''mean comments online'' about her dancing whilst performing with her Fifth Harmony band mates - Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, and former member Camila Cabello - she's found her time on the series so far to be ''transformative''.

She said: ''Being on 'Dancing with the Stars' has been so transformative for me. You've seen me since the beginning, and I'm such a different person now. Even just in this past month, I already feel like my confidence is just booming.

''I've had a really hard time believing in my dancing because those mean comments online were so bad and affected me really badly. But the more and more I can progress on the show is a blessing. All I can do is do my best.''

The 26-year-old singer - who, along with her band mates, is currently on an indefinite hiatus from the girl group - has been open about her bullying struggle whilst on 'DWTS', and is pleased she can make her family proud as they watch from the studio audience.

She added: ''It's a really special feeling. And for them to cry tears of joy because they see a different person - you can't put a price on that.''

Ally is ''living [her] best life'' on the show, and has said she's ''very thankful'' for the opportunity.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I'm at this place in my life where I'm just living my best life. I'm living in the moment and honestly just trying to be the best person I can be. Whatever happens, happens. I feel like I'm getting so much love right now and positivity that I'm really soaking it all in and I'm very, very thankful.''