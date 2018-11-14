Ally Brooke is releasing a cover of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.

The former Fifth Harmony star took to Twitter on Tuesday (13.11.18) to reveal she is going to pay homage to the 80s duo - which was comprised of the late George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley - by putting her own spin on their festive hit.

The 25-year-old singer will perform the song live at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, on November 25, but fans will be able to download the track from Friday (16.11.18).

Sharing her excitement, Ally wrote: ''it's been one of the biggest dreams of mine to release a Christmas song and now I finally get to one of my favorite Christmas songs of all time. Aaaand I'll be performing this on the @macys day parade!!! I cannot wait, I'm so happy // @Nickelodeon @nbc (sic)''

The cover will be released ahead of Ally's new song, 'Vámonos', which she debuted live at the Fusion Festival in Liverpool, England, in September, and will be released on November 23.

The 'Work from Home' hitmaker recently signed a deal with Latium Entertainment, and the company - which is jointly owned by Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group Worldwide - teased fans that her debut single would be out in autumn.

Ally said: ''There are no words to describe how happy I am to be with Atlantic Records/Latium Artists. It is a real dream come true. I am extremely thankful to have a label and team who fiercely believe in me and my vision.

''It is the greatest gift you can ask for as an artist. I can't wait to share our art with the world!''

The pop star previously featured on the track 'Look At Us Now' with EDM stars Lost Kings and 'Perfect' with DJ Topic.

Meanwhile, the singer admitted she is excited to ''have a say in everything she does'' with her new music, and can't wait to ''unleash'' her songs to the world.

She said previously: ''I'm ready to unleash Ally. For so long I was in this box and now I'm out of it. I'm able to be who I want to be. Even my mom got emotional the other day. She's like, 'Ally, you are you again.'

And it's beautiful. It really is. I love being able to have a say in everything that I do. They're so open and also very smart and meticulous, and they pay attention to the details which is something that I'm just such a fan of.''