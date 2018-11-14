Former Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke has announced she is releasing a cover of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' on Friday (16.11.18).
Ally Brooke is releasing a cover of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.
The former Fifth Harmony star took to Twitter on Tuesday (13.11.18) to reveal she is going to pay homage to the 80s duo - which was comprised of the late George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley - by putting her own spin on their festive hit.
The 25-year-old singer will perform the song live at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, on November 25, but fans will be able to download the track from Friday (16.11.18).
Sharing her excitement, Ally wrote: ''it's been one of the biggest dreams of mine to release a Christmas song and now I finally get to one of my favorite Christmas songs of all time. Aaaand I'll be performing this on the @macys day parade!!! I cannot wait, I'm so happy // @Nickelodeon @nbc (sic)''
The cover will be released ahead of Ally's new song, 'Vámonos', which she debuted live at the Fusion Festival in Liverpool, England, in September, and will be released on November 23.
The 'Work from Home' hitmaker recently signed a deal with Latium Entertainment, and the company - which is jointly owned by Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group Worldwide - teased fans that her debut single would be out in autumn.
Ally said: ''There are no words to describe how happy I am to be with Atlantic Records/Latium Artists. It is a real dream come true. I am extremely thankful to have a label and team who fiercely believe in me and my vision.
''It is the greatest gift you can ask for as an artist. I can't wait to share our art with the world!''
The pop star previously featured on the track 'Look At Us Now' with EDM stars Lost Kings and 'Perfect' with DJ Topic.
Meanwhile, the singer admitted she is excited to ''have a say in everything she does'' with her new music, and can't wait to ''unleash'' her songs to the world.
She said previously: ''I'm ready to unleash Ally. For so long I was in this box and now I'm out of it. I'm able to be who I want to be. Even my mom got emotional the other day. She's like, 'Ally, you are you again.'
And it's beautiful. It really is. I love being able to have a say in everything that I do. They're so open and also very smart and meticulous, and they pay attention to the details which is something that I'm just such a fan of.''
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'.
It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.