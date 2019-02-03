Ally Brooke felt ''alone'' in Fifth Harmony.

Ally Brooke admits she felt ''alone'' in Fifth Harmony when she was told by a label executive that she couldn't feature on another artist's song.
The 'Work From Home' hitmaker admitted she was devastated when she was told by a label executive that she couldn't feature on another artist's song and admits it left her feeling very alone and wondering why it was happening to her.
Speaking on Snapchat's This Is How I Made It series, she said: ''We were all doing features. Everybody was experimenting and kinda spreading their wings ... I found this one song that I really liked. I was a fan of the song and I loved working with the artist. But then I was told within the label that I couldn't release it.
''That person who had to approve it, he called me and he literally was just like, 'You're not doing it, you're not releasing this feature. I'm not gonna let it happen.' On top of that, the tone that it was told to me was very disheartening. The most important thing was that everybody at the time were allowed to do features. This is not fair to be, one, spoken to this way, but also told no because of a personal opinion. It was just, to me, not right. So in that moment, I felt alone and just felt like, 'I don't understand why this is happening to me.'''
Meanwhile, Ally previously revealed she is excited to ''have a say in everything that she does'' with her new music now she has gone solo.
She said: ''I'm ready to unleash Ally. For so long I was in this box and now I'm out of it. I'm able to be who I want to be. Even my mom got emotional the other day. She's like, 'Ally, you are you again.' And it's beautiful. It really is. I love being able to have a say in everything that I do. They're so open and also very smart and meticulous, and they pay attention to the details which is something that I'm just such a fan of.''
