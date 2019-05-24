Ally Brooke channels her ''sultry and flirty'' side on new single 'Lips Don't Lie'.

The 25-year-old Fifth Harmony member has followed up her Tyga-featuring debut solo single 'Low Key' with the new track with US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, which is about how kissing is the best way to determine if there is a ''real connection'' between the two people.

Ally said: '''Lips Don't Lie' is the song I've been most excited for people to hear.

''It's a different side of me - a little sultry and flirty - all about how a kiss can be the truest way to tell if a connection is real.''

The new single also follows her features on 'Vámonos' with Kris Kross Amsterdam & Messiah, 'Perfect' with Topic and 'Look At Us Now' with Lost Kings and ASAP Ferg.

The blonde beauty has also penned her debut tome, 'Finding Your Harmony', which will see Ally share her personal highs and lows throughout her music career.

Meanwhile, Ally previously revealed she had planned on pushing another single as her debut solo single instead of 'Low Key', but she just knew it was ''the one''.

She recalled: ''It was a pretty magical moment where I felt, 'this is it, I found her. I found the one!

''I was prepared with another single, so we were almost ready to hit the go button on that but... we couldn't get it perfect.''

The song was co-written by the likes of John Ryan, Teddy Geiger, and Julian Bunetta, and Ally was impressed from her first listen.

She said: ''My manager calls me and he's like, 'Ally, oh my gosh, I found this record. I just listened to it and it's incredible. All these amazing songwriters are a part of it. John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Ian Kirkpatrick, Teddy Geiger. You need to hear it and if we can get it for you, it's going to be your single.'

''I was like, 'oh my gosh, that's amazing, let me hear it.' So he played it for me the next day and as soon as I got done with the first listen I was like, 'wow.'''

And it was a relief for Ally as she had spent ''months'' in the studio trying to come up with the right song.

She added: ''We all really just love (the song) and it feels like me, and that's what matters.''

'Lips Don't Lie' is out now.