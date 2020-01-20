Another of Harvey Weistein's alleged victims has opted out of a class action settlement deal as Dominique Huett decided against the agreement.
Actress Dominique Huett - who has claimed the disgraced movie mogul invited her to a hotel for a business meeting in 2010 and forced oral sex on her before masturbating - was amongst more than 30 of the alleged victims set to receive part of a £36 million deal.
However, she told The Guardian newspaper: ''Originally I thought it was the best option for everyone, but after finding out more details, I think that opting out is the best way to get a better deal for me and for everyone.''
The deal was aimed at paying off his Weinstein Company's debts, although Dominique has now joined Kaja Sokola, Wedil David and Alexandra Canos in opting out of the settlement offer.
It was recently reported that the filmmaker's representatives reached a proposed deal with over 30 women after two years of negotiating.
Under the tentative agreement, Weinstein wouldn't pay anything - nor admit any wrongdoing - while the settlement itself would be paid by his firm.
Now, it's said a hearing due to take place before his ongoing criminal trial has been postponed until February.
Weinstein currently on trial in New York City on five counts pertaining to sexual assault, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act - all allegations which he vehemently denies.
Opening statements in the criminal trial are set to be delivered on Wednesday (22.01.20), while the trial will likely run until early March.
Meanwhile, Weinstein's team recently revealed they are looking to declare a mistrial in his ongoing sexual assault case as they allege one of the jurors penned an upcoming novel titled 'Age of Consent', which is about older men pursuing younger women.
According to TMZ, Weinstein's team believe the topics discussed in the juror's novel - which is due to be published in July this year - are similar to the accusations against the disgraced movie mogul, and could therefore impact how the juror in question views the case. Weinstein's lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, claims the juror did not disclose the information about the book when being screened for jury duty.
