All Time Low didn't delay the release of their new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' because they wanted fans to have ''new tunes'' to get them through their self-isolation.

The pop-rock group are due to release their eighth studio album on April 3, and frontman Alex Gaskarth has revealed that whilst they toyed with the idea of pushing the release back due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to stick to the original date so that fans could listen to the record whilst self-isolating.

On Friday (27.03.20), Alex took part in a Billboard Live At-Home session where he played a few songs from the album and answered several fan questions.

And when one fan stated that ''music makes the quarantine better'', Alex said: ''I agree. And that's why we decided not to push our album back. We kind of deliberated over maybe not releasing April 3, and pushing back until things got a little more normal, but it didn't feel like the right move. I feel like people need some new tunes and I hope that this record can be cathartic for people and help people through this weird, wild time.''

During the livestream, Alex also shared two other ideas he and his bandmates - Jack Barakat, Rian Dawson, and Zack Merrick - have had whilst quarantining in their respective homes and social distancing from one another.

The 'Some Kind of Disaster' hitmakers want to create a music video that includes clips sent in from fans during self-isolation, as well as releasing acoustic versions of their new tracks to give fans even more music to listen to.

Alex's livestream - during which he played acoustic versions of 'Some Kind of Disaster' and 'Sleeping In' - not only helped to lift fans' spirits, but also raised money for homelessness charity National Coalition for the Homeless.