Alicia Silverstone has reached a divorce settlement.

The 'Clueless' actress and Chris Jarecki - who have seven-year-old son Bear together - had appointed a private judge to help them resolve the matter as they had ''all issues in dispute'' and court records seen by The Blast confirmed a final judgement package was signed and entered into the divorce case on November 16.

The terms of the settlement is currently unclear, and the couple won't be officially divorced until the agreement drawn up by the private judge is signed by the court.

The 'American Woman' actress - who was seeking joint custody of Bear - previously admitted her and Chris' priority since the ''heartbreaking'' split is to co-parent their son.

She said: ''Obviously, it's heartbreaking. You don't ever think you'll be apart when you get married. All I can really say is that we'll co-parent Bear together, and this is completely a good thing for both of us.''

And though she's currently single, Alicia would still love to have another child one day.

She said: ''I've always wanted another kid. But I also wanted to space them out because I love being with Bear. I have always dreamed of having a little girl, but of course I wanted another little Bear too.

''So whatever happens, if it happens, is good by me. I'm not in a relationship, but there are other ways to make babies.' ''

And the publication noted: ''Not off the table: asking Bear's dad for an assist.''

The former couple were married for 11 years before quietly splitting two years ago, and they made their bid to divorce in May.