Alice Chater is inspired by Michael Jackson.

The 25-year-old rising pop star - who was hand chosen by Little Mix to feature in their recent 'Strip' music video - says growing up in the 90s she was impressed by the music of the late King of Pop, his sister Janet Jackson and pop princess Britney Spears, and she hopes to emulate their success by creating solid feel good ''pop bangers''.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I grew up with the old music videos where the choreography was so fierce. I want full-on choreography, theatrics, acting. Just being a pop star.

''I look back at people like Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and Britney Spears because they were all really strong. That's what I want to do.

''I just love pop bangers that make you feel amazing and make you want to dance.''

Alice is already working towards her goal, and recently caught the attention of Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, who has become her mentor and was no doubt influential in her signing to major label Virgin EMI.

Speaking about her chance meeting with 'The Voice UK' coach on a night out, Alice told the Metro newspaper: ''I met will at an event.

''He came up to me and was like, 'I know you' and I was like, 'Pretty sure you don't.'

''Then we were talking and he was like, 'You look like a star' and I said, 'I'm actually a singer' and he was like, 'I know!'

''will took my phone and put his number in and he asked me to call him the next day.

''So I did and I gave him my email and sent him a video of me singing, and before I knew it I was recording at his studio.

''Will has been amazing at helping me and getting my name out there in the industry.''

Alice has dropped new emotional pop ballad, 'Thief', today (18.01.19), which she worked on with Swedish producers Rami Yacoub and Carl Falk - know for their work on Madonna's 'Rebel Heart'.

Speaking about the track, she said: ''This song is the perfect way for me to start 2019, as I learned so much and really found my feet in 2018.

''I've wanted to work with Rami Yacoub and Carl Falk since the day I started.

''Their history in the business is everything I love. I could not believe it was one of my first sessions. They were so amazing and supportive.''