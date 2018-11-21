Ali Fazal says online television streaming is ''the future of entertainment''.

The 32-year-old actor stars in new Amazon Prime India original series 'Mirzapur' and he believes ultimately on-demand streaming TV will eclipse movies and traditional broadcasting.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I think it is definitely the future and we are trying to grab a big piece of it. I think it's a great time for actors and directors - I think the canvas has just got larger.

Of course it is still not to undermine the authenticity of theatre and film.

This is something we can't ignore.''

'Mirzapur' is the fifth Prime Original Series offering from India and brings together Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Anshuman and Farhan Akhtar.

They were the creators of the critically acclaimed Prime Original Series 'Inside Edge' - which recently earned an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series.

Ali - who recently starred in the BBC film 'Victoria & Abdul' - is a fan of streaming shows himself and thinks that the various platforms have added a lot to home entertainment.

He said: ''I think it's a big shift that has happened. I think television works in very different ways. But TV, I think on its own, is going through a major change. It is all going to be one big canvas. I don't think one is better than the other one - I think it is getting larger.''

In 'Mirzapur' Ali portrays Guddi Pandit - a violent and daring gangster who is involved in the thriving crime scene in India.

He made his Hollywood breakthrough in a supporting role in James Wan's blockbuster 'Furious 7' alongside Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Dwayne Johnson.