Ali Fazal insists online television streaming is ''the future of entertainment'' and he very proud to be part of new Amazon Prime India original 'Mirzapur'.
Ali Fazal says online television streaming is ''the future of entertainment''.
The 32-year-old actor stars in new Amazon Prime India original series 'Mirzapur' and he believes ultimately on-demand streaming TV will eclipse movies and traditional broadcasting.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I think it is definitely the future and we are trying to grab a big piece of it. I think it's a great time for actors and directors - I think the canvas has just got larger.
Of course it is still not to undermine the authenticity of theatre and film.
This is something we can't ignore.''
'Mirzapur' is the fifth Prime Original Series offering from India and brings together Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Anshuman and Farhan Akhtar.
They were the creators of the critically acclaimed Prime Original Series 'Inside Edge' - which recently earned an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series.
Ali - who recently starred in the BBC film 'Victoria & Abdul' - is a fan of streaming shows himself and thinks that the various platforms have added a lot to home entertainment.
He said: ''I think it's a big shift that has happened. I think television works in very different ways. But TV, I think on its own, is going through a major change. It is all going to be one big canvas. I don't think one is better than the other one - I think it is getting larger.''
In 'Mirzapur' Ali portrays Guddi Pandit - a violent and daring gangster who is involved in the thriving crime scene in India.
He made his Hollywood breakthrough in a supporting role in James Wan's blockbuster 'Furious 7' alongside Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Dwayne Johnson.
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Milkha Singh is India's biggest sports hero after winning Gold in the 1958 Commonwealth Games...