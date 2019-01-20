Alexis Skyy insists she ''loves'' Rob Kardashian.

The 24-year-old television personality fired back at Kid Buu, after he questioned whether she really loved Rob or was just with him for ''clout''.

Writing underneath one of her pictures, Kid Buu - who is dating Rob's ex Blac Chyna - wrote in a since-deleted comment: ''You really wit robs fat ass for love or is it just for clout? (sic)''

She criticised Kid Buu's relationship with Chyna, before replying: ''to answer your question...I love rob. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Rob is reportedly ''in a good place right now''.

A source said of the 31-year-old reality star: ''He's in a good place right now. He's happy, he's getting healthier, and he's just really settled into his role as a parent. That's his priority and that's what's really giving him purpose right now ... Rob is not involved with filming 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', he has no interest in that. His family would love to have him back on the show, but they of course support any decision he makes and they're just happy that he's finding his groove, being a dad and living a quiet life makes him happy. He sees his family all the time. He's rarely alone.''

Chyna and Rob have been at war as of late, with the pair involved in a bitter court battle over an incident that Rob claims saw himself get injured and his possessions damaged. In the court documents, Rob claimed it cost him $17,000 to ''repair and/or replace only part of the property'' Chyna destroyed.

Court documents stated: ''Invoices issued to Plaintiff prove that the cost of repairing and replacing some (but not all) of the property damage White caused exceeded $15,800 (including $12,695.47 to replace drywall, patch holes and repaint walls and $3,119.01 to replace the television White destroyed). Plaintiff also incurred substantial costs in changing locks and hiring security to deter additional violent attacks on his person and property.''