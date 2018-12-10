Alexis Ren has split from Alan Bersten, whom she met earlier this year when they were paired together during 'Dancing with the Stars'.
Alexis Ren has split from Alan Bersten.
The 22-year-old model began romancing the professional dancer after they were paired together on 'Dancing with the Stars' this year, but has now seemingly confirmed they've gone their separate ways as they're focusing on ''growing as individuals'' for the time being.
When one fan asked on Instagram if the couple were ''done'', Alexis replied: ''feelings aren't black and white and neither is life. We're focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He's an amazing person and I'm grateful he came into my life. He's on his own journey and I respect that. (sic)''
And a source later confirmed to People magazine that their relationship was put under strain due to their hectic schedules.
They said: ''Alexis has been in Japan working and Alan is in LA rehearsing for the 'DWTS' tour, so it's hard to date when you're in separate countries. They care about each other a lot, though, and they continue to be close and talk regularly. No matter what, they plan to always remain in each other's lives.''
Alexis and Alan were first linked during their time together on the dance competition, and although they played down rumours at first, the 'Sports Illustrated' model later admitted she was ''developing feelings'' for her dance partner.
She said in October: ''Alan, he's awesome. He's super outgoing. He's definitely been a really good reflection for me, to not take myself too seriously ... we're cute dorks.
''It's so much fun to dance with someone who you have a connection with. It's almost like time slows down. We communicate not just through our steps or our movements but with our hearts too. I am developing feelings for Alan, and I didn't see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I'm still trying to process it.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.