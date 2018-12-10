Alexis Ren has split from Alan Bersten.

The 22-year-old model began romancing the professional dancer after they were paired together on 'Dancing with the Stars' this year, but has now seemingly confirmed they've gone their separate ways as they're focusing on ''growing as individuals'' for the time being.

When one fan asked on Instagram if the couple were ''done'', Alexis replied: ''feelings aren't black and white and neither is life. We're focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He's an amazing person and I'm grateful he came into my life. He's on his own journey and I respect that. (sic)''

And a source later confirmed to People magazine that their relationship was put under strain due to their hectic schedules.

They said: ''Alexis has been in Japan working and Alan is in LA rehearsing for the 'DWTS' tour, so it's hard to date when you're in separate countries. They care about each other a lot, though, and they continue to be close and talk regularly. No matter what, they plan to always remain in each other's lives.''

Alexis and Alan were first linked during their time together on the dance competition, and although they played down rumours at first, the 'Sports Illustrated' model later admitted she was ''developing feelings'' for her dance partner.

She said in October: ''Alan, he's awesome. He's super outgoing. He's definitely been a really good reflection for me, to not take myself too seriously ... we're cute dorks.

''It's so much fun to dance with someone who you have a connection with. It's almost like time slows down. We communicate not just through our steps or our movements but with our hearts too. I am developing feelings for Alan, and I didn't see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I'm still trying to process it.''