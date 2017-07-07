Alexis Ren claims people see her as ''just another pretty face''.

The 20-year-old model has risen to prominence through her account on Instagram where she often posts photos of her body, and has said people often assume she has no ''substance'' to her personality because they judge her on her looks.

She said: ''People think I don't have substance and I'm just another pretty face. I have been through a lot of life experience for a 20-year-old. People tend to judge a book by its cover. I love being unexpected and gaining respect for who I am and not how I look.''

And although Alexis isn't afraid to strip her kit off for her Instagram followers, she doesn't believe having the ''confidence'' to upload racy photos is a ''bad thing'', and has slammed haters who label her a ''sl*t''.

Speaking about what draws people to her Instagram account, she said: ''Confidence is what people tend to gravitate toward, and also, obviously sex. I don't consider that a bad thing, though. If a woman likes to post about her body, that doesn't make her a sl*t, desperate or dumb. It still blows my mind we are stuck in that perception of womanhood. It's 2017. Come on, people!''

The blonde beauty - who has worked with brands such as Puma, Forever 21, and Calvin Klein - also admitted she has struggled with her image, and has started sharing her experiences with eating disorders with her followers.

Speaking in the August issue of Maxim magazine, Alexis said: ''I've gone through a lot as far as health. I overworked myself to the point of malnourishment. I'm stronger, happier, and healthier than I've ever been...In the last six months I've opened up to my followers about my struggles in my day-to-day. I think being vulnerable to other humans is a form of strength.''

Maxim's August issue hit shelves on July 18, and a sneak peak of Alexis' interview is available at Maxim.com.