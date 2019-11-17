Alexis Ren has praised Noah Centineo as the perfect boyfriend.

The 22-year-old model sparked dating rumours with the 'Charlie's Angels' star back in September, and she has now dubbed her boyfriend as ''amazing'', as she gushed over his ''heart of gold''.

She said: ''He's amazing. His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he's that much of a dork in real life, too.''

And Alexis also dished on the couple's fun date nights, which she admits can vary in activities because both she and Noah, 23, are ''spontaneous'' people.

She added: ''It's different every time because I'm very spontaneous and so is he. It just depends what we're trying to do for each other. He likes to paint, so I took him to paint one time. Just little fun things. We both love art, so we love doing art together.''

Although they've not been together long, the 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' actor has already met Alexis' family, and she says the experience was ''great''.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''He's met my family ... it was great. My little brother was like, 'Who is this person?' and I was like, 'Please, like him for me. I really like him.' ''

Meanwhile, Noah recently described Alexis as his ''angel'', after he attended the premiere of his new movie 'Charlie's Angels' without the beauty by his side.

He said: ''My date's not here. She's in Tahiti right now. She's raising money and awareness for coral.

''She's the angel in my life.''

Noah limped down the red carpet with a leg brace and crutch after recently undergoing surgery on a dislocated knee, but insisted the excitement of the evening was stopping him from feeling any pain.

He said: ''I feel a little bionic, it's amazing what this brace does, it's wild.

''I'm not on meds. I try to stay away from the pain killers until I need to sleep.

''It's painful at times but right now it's not. In this environment, your body's like, 'Nothing hurts, I'm fine.'

''I'm sure halfway through the film I'll be sitting in my chair at a weird angle and being like, 'Owww.' ''