Alexis Ren loves being able to sit in silence with someone.

The 21-year-old model has taken to her Instagram account to reveal the things she looks for in a companion, admitting she loves meeting people who have a similar sense of humour and can ''exchange an inside joke''.

Alexis shared: ''I love when you become so close with someone that you can see parts of each other in one another and you begin to say the same things and steal lines from one another and have a similar sense of humor and can exchange an inside joke with just a glance you don't even have to talk because you have such a strong connection with them and you can sit in comfortable silence but also talk for hours it's really hard to find that kind of compatibility (sic)''

Despite this, Alexis recently admitted that she struggled to make friends as a child.

The American beauty revealed she found it tough to form friendships during her childhood because she was homeschooled - and, as a result, Alexis is amazed she now has so many followers on social media.

Alexis - who is followed by 11.7 million Instagram users and is one of the world's best-known models - previously wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''i was homeschooled my entire life so I didn't have many friends and grew up shy and introverted. who would've known 11 million people would end up following my life (sic)''