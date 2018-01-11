Alexis Ren struggled to make friends as a child.

The 21-year-old model has admitted she found it tough to form friendships during her childhood because she was homeschooled - and for that reason, Alexis is amazed she now has so many followers on social media.

The American beauty - who is followed by 11.6 million Instagram users - wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''i was homeschooled my entire life so I didn't have many friends and grew up shy and introverted. who would've known 11 million people would end up following my life (sic)''

Alexis has emerged as one of the world's most recognisable models over the last few years.

And the outgoing star previously claimed that her self-confidence and sex appeal are the keys to her online popularity.

Alexis - who regularly posts eye-catching snaps on social media - explained: ''Confidence is what people tend to gravitate toward, and also, obviously, sex. I don't consider that a bad thing, though.

''If a woman likes to post about her body, that doesn't make her a slut, desperate, or dumb. It still blows my mind we are stuck in that perception of womanhood.''

Alexis also claimed that her personal happiness is linked to how candid she is with her social media following.

She shared: ''I'm stronger, happier, and healthier than I've ever been ... In the last six months I've opened up to my followers about my struggles in my day-to-day. I think being vulnerable to other humans is a form of strength.''