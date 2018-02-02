Alexis Ren says food is the key to her heart.

The 21-year-old beauty has more than 11 million followers on Instagram, and in a new post, she's revealed what it would take to charm her.

In a tongue-in-cheek message, Alexis wrote: ''ways to my heart: feed me, send me memes, rub my head, deal with my rants about the universe and forgive me for what i said when i was hungry (sic)''

Alexis' latest post comes shortly after the American model revealed she loves being able to sit in silence with someone.

She recently took to her Instagram account to reveal the things she looks for in a companion, admitting she loves meeting people who have a similar sense of humour and can ''exchange an inside joke''.

Alexis shared: ''I love when you become so close with someone that you can see parts of each other in one another and you begin to say the same things and steal lines from one another and have a similar sense of humor and can exchange an inside joke with just a glance you don't even have to talk because you have such a strong connection with them and you can sit in comfortable silence but also talk for hours it's really hard to find that kind of compatibility (sic)''

But, prior to that, Alexis admitted that she struggled to make friends as a child.

Alexis was homeschooled - and, as a result, she is amazed she now has so many followers on social media.

She wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''i was homeschooled my entire life so I didn't have many friends and grew up shy and introverted. who would've known 11 million people would end up following my life (sic)''