Alexis Ohanian has revealed the secret to his successful relationship with Serena Williams.

The 'Reddit' co-founder has been married to the tennis ace since 2017 and believes taking time out of their busy schedule and spending every Sunday together has made them stronger.

Writing for Glamour magazine, he shared: ''We have a simple Sunday tradition. Growing up, my dad would make pancakes every Sunday. They were delicious, but it wasn't just about the food. It was about being together. So on Sunday mornings, I make breakfast for the family and it doesn't cost me a thing, except for gluten-free flour (I had to modify Dad's recipe a bit), some eggs, almond milk, a secret ingredient, and berries (Olympia loves raspberries). There are no phones, just conversation. And we'll spend the day together lounging around the house, or playing hide-and-seek, or going for a swim in the pool. Just being a family on those days means so much to both of us.''

Alexis and Serena share Alexis Olympia Jr. together and the 37-year-old professional tennis player previously admitted she doesn't like being away from her daughter.

She said: ''I spend so much time with her, every single day. We literally do everything. So I really don't like being away from her, but I also think it's healthy, in a way, for me to do what I need to do and be that working mom, and then go back home and be the mom.''

Though she loves being a mother, Serena admitted she was shocked when she realised how much she'd missed the pressure of competing out on the court.

She said: ''It definitely surprises me. I have this amazing child, all these grand slams ... it was all super bonus. I definitely feel a lot less pressure out there but I'm a little bit shocked at how much I almost want that pressure.''