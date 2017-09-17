Alexis Ohanian - who has a daughter, Alexis Olympian Ohanian Jr., with Serena Williams, believes entrepreneurship ''prepared'' him for fatherhood
Alexis Ohanian says entrepreneurship ''prepared'' him for fatherhood.
The Reddit founder and his fiancée Serena Williams welcomed a baby girl called Alexis Olympian Ohanian Jr. into the world in early September and he has revealed being a businessman helped him get ready for the next chapter in his life.
He shared: ''It's pretty great. I actually think entrepreneurship prepared me in useful ways for this experience, the uncertainty, thinking about her in the back of my mind 24-7, the pride, etc.
''But the moment I first saw her was something I'll never forget - so many feels. Not just love, but appreciation and gratefulness that she and mom were OK.''
It comes after Alexis revealed dad life is ''the greatest''.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our ''babies,'' we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them - but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy (sic)''
Before the birth, Serena had revealed she was ''looking forward'' to motherhood.
She said: ''I am looking forward to becoming a mother and coming back to the courts already. I'm always thinking about what's next: the next victory, the next trophy ... I intend to keep exercising for as long as possible while pregnant.
''I want the baby to be healthy and for that you need a healthy life. Also, when I come back to tennis it'll be better if I've kept as fit as possible all the way through the pregnancy rather than having to lose a lot of weight afterwards in order to get fit again. Eating healthily is a must, but being healthy is a lifestyle.''
