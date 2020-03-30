Victoria's Secret Angel Alexina Graham is self isolating with her sister in her hometown during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-year-old English model - who, in 2019, became the first redhead to become a VS Angel - has seen all of her jobs cancelled in the coming months due to the global pandemic so she made the decision to spend some quality time with her younger sibling Elle in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, following the UK government telling all citizens to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

She shared: ''Right now, I am with my sister in my hometown. I live in New York, but I didn't want to be on lockdown alone there, so I decided to come here and spend this time with my immediate family. Also, my sister is prepared and stocked her fridge. I was not prepared at all.''

Alexina admits she is finding it tough to have to stay indoors most of the time but she has been using social media to stay in contact with her friends.

Speaking to Fashion Week Daily, she said: ''I miss seeing people - just human interaction, with friends, strangers. I usually see my best friend, Nika, every day, so that's strange, but we have been texting every day and we FaceTimed.

''I've been working out, making Tik Toks, socialising with friends over Instagram and the House Party app and spending as much time in the garden as possible.''

Alexina and her sister Elle are eating well thanks to their mother Sarah stocking the fridge, although they wish they had more strawberries and less chicken.

The catwalk star said: ''For some reason, we have so much chicken. Our mum stocked the fridge with a whole cooked chicken, chicken breasts, chicken in foil to cook in the oven, and ready-packed chicken slices for sandwiches.

''I've actually been eating a lot more greens. I'm really bad about that when I'm home in NYC. I always get take out. But here, there isn't really that option, so you have to cook. I also got my favourite chocolate cake from the supermarket and I am making my way through that.''

When asked what she wishes she had a never-ending supply of in isolation, Alexina answered: ''Strawberries. I'm obsessed. I eat the in a morning with Greek yogurt and muesli, in smoothies, on desserts.''

Alexina has been heartened by the strong community spirit in Worksop and she admits the coronavirus crisis has made her take a step back and appreciate some of the simpler things in life.

She said: ''It's definitely made me slow down and stop sweating the small things in life, and to stop being on social media so much and actually watch the world. It's also made me appreciate simple things like going for a walk, or going to the shop, or picking up coffee.

''People here have started drawing rainbows on paper and putting them up in their windows to spread happiness. It reminds you what's important in life and that it's not material things or anything you can buy.''