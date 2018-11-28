Alexina Graham thinks she ''looks kind of young'' for her age thanks to her grandma's skincare advice.

The 29-year-old model admits that people are shocked by how old she is due to her youthful complexion, and credits her good skin to her grandmother suggesting she start using anti-wrinkle cream at the young age of 25.

Speaking in a video for Harpers Bazaar, she said: ''My grandma she once told me I have to start using anti-wrinkle cream at 25 - I'm now nearly 29 and I have today I think I look kind of young.

''People say to me in the street 'How old are you?' I say I'm 25 they say 'You look like you're 18!' and I'm like 'Yes!' So grandma thank you!''

The Victoria's Secret model uses a Victoria's Secret Sexy Night In Mask followed by a combination of Clinical Active Serum Treatment, Kiehl's Multi-Corrective Cream and Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado to hydrate and moisturise her skin.

Before Alexina moisturises, the stunning redhead uses the It's Clinical Cleansing Complex gel with a Sephora Dynamic Duo Cleanse Face Brush to remove any excess make-up and to exfoliate, and she's admitted she ''can't believe'' the multi-purpose cleanser also tones and removes product.

She said: ''I'm gonna first use this on a cotton pad and take of the mascara and then I'm gonna use this brush

''This one actually feels really good it's a gel and I actually thought because I have really sensitive skin that it would burn a bit but it hasn't.

''And it's taking my make-up off, I kind of can't believe it's a toner and cleanser and a make-up remover that's pretty impressive...it's actually refreshing on the eyes.''