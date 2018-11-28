Alexina Graham admitted people are shocked by how old she is due to her youthful complexion, and credits her good skin to her grandmother's skincare advice.
Alexina Graham thinks she ''looks kind of young'' for her age thanks to her grandma's skincare advice.
The 29-year-old model admits that people are shocked by how old she is due to her youthful complexion, and credits her good skin to her grandmother suggesting she start using anti-wrinkle cream at the young age of 25.
Speaking in a video for Harpers Bazaar, she said: ''My grandma she once told me I have to start using anti-wrinkle cream at 25 - I'm now nearly 29 and I have today I think I look kind of young.
''People say to me in the street 'How old are you?' I say I'm 25 they say 'You look like you're 18!' and I'm like 'Yes!' So grandma thank you!''
The Victoria's Secret model uses a Victoria's Secret Sexy Night In Mask followed by a combination of Clinical Active Serum Treatment, Kiehl's Multi-Corrective Cream and Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado to hydrate and moisturise her skin.
Before Alexina moisturises, the stunning redhead uses the It's Clinical Cleansing Complex gel with a Sephora Dynamic Duo Cleanse Face Brush to remove any excess make-up and to exfoliate, and she's admitted she ''can't believe'' the multi-purpose cleanser also tones and removes product.
She said: ''I'm gonna first use this on a cotton pad and take of the mascara and then I'm gonna use this brush
''This one actually feels really good it's a gel and I actually thought because I have really sensitive skin that it would burn a bit but it hasn't.
''And it's taking my make-up off, I kind of can't believe it's a toner and cleanser and a make-up remover that's pretty impressive...it's actually refreshing on the eyes.''
