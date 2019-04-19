Alexina Graham thinks it's ''surreal'' that she gets to work with a ''powerful group'' of women every day.

The 29-year-old model was recently named Victoria's Secret's newest Angel, and the Nottinghamshire-born beauty admitted that it is an ''honour'' to work with the lingerie giant and she will use her global platform to represent ''redheads'' so her fans can have a ''relatable'' role model.

She told Hello! magazine: ''It's such an honour to become an Angel, and I want to use this platform to help people. Redheads are teased quite a lot because we stand out, so it means a lot that I can represent redheads and be someone they can relate to. It's amazing and surreal to be part of a group of powerful women who support each other and whom I've looked up to for so long.''

The flame-haired beauty joined her pal Barbara Palvin, who was named an Angel for the prestigious brand a week before Alexina, on the Victoria's Secret set and the model admitted that it was a ''dream'' to be able to experience the ''journey'' with her close friend.

She added: ''Barbara and I met four years ago when we were working for L'Oreal, and we were reunited on a set for Victoria's Secret. She stood there and said: 'This was our dream to work at Victoria's Secret and now we're here,' and she started crying - it was so sweet. It's such a big thing to go on this journey with her.''

The British model insisted that despite her long struggle with bullies at school, she always makes sure to ''reach out'' to her followers and credits her ''strong'' network pf family and friends for helping ''lift her up if she's ever having a bad day.

She continued: ''It's so important to reach out. It can make someone's day if I answer them and share. It also helps to have strong friendships and family around you - they lift you up and make you see you're not the person bullies say you are.''