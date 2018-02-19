Alexandre Desplat thinks it ''makes no sense'' that Guillermo Del Toro has been accused of plagiarism.

The critically-acclaimed director is currently under fire from 'Amelie' filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet after he claimed del Toro copied a scene from one his 1991 fantasy/crime movie 'Delicatessen'.

But now the 56-year-old composer - who collaborated with the Mexican filmmaker in his latest movie 'The Shape of Water' - has defended him saying the accusations are a ''mistake''.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at this year's BAFTA awards on Sunday (18.02.18) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Desplat said: ''It makes no sense.

''How many scenes in a movie with a bed and a couch and TV, there's millions of them.

''And what the actors do in the Guillermo del Toro film has nothing to do with Jean-Pierre's movie.

''I think it's a mistake.''

Desplat isn't the only person to rebuked the claims made by the filmmaker after Doug Jones - who has collaborated with del Toro on a number of movies including 'Hellboy' and 'The Shape of Water' - defended the filmmaker and insisted his pal would never ''copy anyone else's work''.

Speaking to TMZ, Jones said: ''I know nothing about any of that.

''What I do know is Guillermo del Toro would never copy anyone else's work. I do know Guillermo and he would never have done that.''

Jeunet made the accusations to the French newspaper Ouest France and admitted he isn't angry with del Toro but disappointed as he thinks he has ''a lot of talent''.

Desplat won the BAFTA award for Best Score at the award ceremony but admitted he never expected the film - which is leading the nominations for the Academy Awards next month - to be critically acclaimed.

He said: ''I never expect it to have so many nominations but when I saw it for the first time I was stunned and could believe this movie could be loved by audiences.

''The award season is another game, but yes, it has become the front runner and it is incredible.''