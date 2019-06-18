Alexa PenaVega is ''over'' her second pregnancy.

The 'Spy Kids' star announced that she is expecting another child with her husband Carlos PenaVega in January, and the actress - who already has two-year-old son Ocean with the 'Big Time Rush' actor - has admitted that although she loves ''feeling'' her unborn tot, a boy, ''move'' inside her tummy, the rest of the experience of being pregnant isn't as thrilling as the first time round.

She told Us Weekly: ''I've done this already. Can we just get this over with?''

She continued: ''It's not because this pregnancy is so difficult, but I think the excitement of being pregnant the first time around, even nausea, it's like, 'Oh, my gosh. I'm nauseous. This is what happens when you're pregnant.' It's exciting.''

She clarified: ''Don't get me wrong. Pregnancy is beautiful. I love feeling him move, I love the excitement of being pregnant, but it's definitely different the second time around because you've done it before.

''So a lot of those brand new, first-time feelings are gone.''

The couple admitted they were ''beyond excited'' to expand their family when they announced the news.

Sharing a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test while next to her smiling husband and sleeping son, the 30-year-old actress wrote on Instagram at the start of the year: ''Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner (sic)''

Carlos, 29, also took to social media to express his excitement and posted a snap of the couple giving each other a peck on the lips while he holds a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the baby's scan.

He captioned the image, he said: ''It's HAPPENING... AGAIN! WE'RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family!

''This year we will officially be able to say we have 'kids'! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!! #ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed (sic)''

Days before the star announced her news, Alexa posted a mindful post reflecting on the importance of her family.

Sharing a picture of Ocean and Carlos in their garden, she said: ''M A R R I A G E & F A M I L Y This little team right here. What a gift from God we get to enjoy daily!!! It Is something worth fighting for!

''Because It is something sacred! Going into year 6 of our marriage and year 3 of being parents (how have we been parents for two years?!?!) We are striving to be Consistent, intentional and impactful... in ALL areas of our lives! Here is to an AWESOME 2019 filled with LOVE , ADVENTURES, and getting to know GOD more than we ever have before!(sic)''