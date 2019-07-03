Alexa PenaVega has given birth to her second child.

The 30-year-old actress and her husband Carlos PenaVega - who also has two-year-old son Ocean - welcomed a baby boy, Kingston James PenaVega, into the world on Sunday (30.06.19), the happy couple have confirmed.

Captioning a selfie of the quartet, she wrote: ''It's official! We are now a family of 4! (sic)''

Carlos shared the same picture and added the hashtag: ''#KingstonJamesPenaVega''

Alexa posted a picture of Kingston lying down wearing one of his father's caps, and revealed he weighed 7lbs 15oz when he was born on Sunday.

The 'Spy Kids' star announced in January she was expecting her second child, but just two weeks ago admitted she was ''over'' her second pregnancy.

Alexa said: ''I've done this already. Can we just get this over with?

''It's not because this pregnancy is so difficult, but I think the excitement of being pregnant the first time around, even nausea, it's like, 'Oh, my gosh. I'm nauseous. This is what happens when you're pregnant.' It's exciting.

''Don't get me wrong. Pregnancy is beautiful. I love feeling him move, I love the excitement of being pregnant, but it's definitely different the second time around because you've done it before.

''So a lot of those brand new, first-time feelings are gone.''

Alexa also took to Instagram in January to announce her pregnancy.

She wrote at the time: ''Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner (sic)''

Carlos shared a snap of the couple giving each other a peck on the lips while he held a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the baby's scan.

He captioned the image: ''It's HAPPENING... AGAIN! WE'RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family!

''This year we will officially be able to say we have 'kids'! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!! #ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed (sic)''